Coast Guard searching for missing sailor, boat in Perdido Bay

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) —

UPDATE (6/26 10:20 am) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s office says a resident found someone sleeping in her yard, the woman knew the person and took him home because they were friends. When she started hearing about the missing boater, she let authorities know there had been someone in her yard she had taken home.

The Coast Guard is making the conclusion the man found in her yard is the missing boater because no one else has been reported missing.

ORIGINAL STORY (6/25) –A sailor missing in Peridido Bay was seen on a sinking boat before he disappeared, according to a spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard.

Coast Guard crews will resume their search for the missing man and his boat early Tuesday morning.

Another boater called 911 after he spotted the man on a small sailboat, which was taking on water. The boater told officials the man refused his help. When emergency crews arrived, there was not sign of the boat or the missing sailor.

The search area is near Lillian Highway in Perdido Bay at the mouth of the Perdido River.