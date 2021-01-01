BREAKING: Charges filed against boyfriend in New Year’s Eve double murder

UPDATE 12:14 p.m.

A probable cause statement from the Springfield Police Department, detailing the events leading to the arrest and charging of Brandon King, has been obtained by KOLR10, Ozarks Fox, and Ozarks First.

According to the police document, officers were dispatched to a home on W. Scott Street after receiving a call reporting a female (later said in the document to be 14-year-old) was seen outside the home with her throat cut.

During that initial call to police, the phone was handed to a man who said he rushed to the house, kicked open the door, and saw a bald man with a white shirt standing inside. That bald man, according to the male caller, ran away toward the back of the house. The caller said he was able to pull another young female (specified in the document to be seven years old) from the house after the bald man ran away.

This male caller, identified in the probable cause statement as “CA”, later shared this same story with investigating officers on scene.

During a search of the residence, officers discovered two deceased people. The first has only been identified as a 32-year-old female. The other is identified as a 13-year-old male. Family member and police documents tell Ozarks First, the teen male was only visiting the home on Scott St. during winter break.

During this home search, officers noted blood stains on the already-open, sliding glass door leading to the back yard. A knife was found in a chair in the living room. The suspect was not located inside the home during this search.

The suspect, identified in the document as Brandon King, was later found near Lynn and Brown Streets by an officer patrolling an area.

According to authorities, King told the patrolling officer he did not have a weapon, but told the officer the weapon was “back at the house.”

During an interrogation, the probable cause statement says, King admitted to stabbing the 13-year-old, the 32-year-old, and the 14-year-old girl – adding that he “hoped he didn’t get” the seven-year-old rescued by the neighbor.

“As the interview progressed,” the probable cause statement says. “Brandon admitted he decided on 12/30/2020 to kill everyone in the house because he was currently facing a new charge in Christian County and he was going to flee the state. Brandon said he knew about some money at the house he could steal from [the 32-year-old]’s mother, and he wanted to steal [her] mother’s van. Brandon decided to kill everyone because he didn’t want to leave any witnesses to the theft.”

Brandon told interrogators he waited until all of the people inside the house on W. Scott were asleep. Investigators say Brandon admitted to stabbing the young male, and the 14-year-old female first – adding that the commotion from stabbing the 14-year-old woke the 32-year-old female in the other room.

After waking the older woman, Brandon told investigators he stabbed her in the living room. During this attack, he said, the seven-year-old tried to stop him. He admitted to swinging the knife at her and said he may have accidentally hit her.

It was during this exchange, King reported, he heard a man knocking at the door and yelling at him not to hurt the kids. King says that man kicked the door open and pointed a gun at him, at which point he threw his knife and ran away.

Brandon told investigators if the man hadn’t kicked the door in, he would’ve continued attacking the seven-year-old and intended to kill her.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Greene County Prosecutors have charged 29-year-old Brandon Corbin King, of Springfield, with two counts of first-degree murder.

King is also charged with one count of child abuse resulting in death, two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of abuse of a child, and seven counts of armed criminal action.

King’s charges (filed on the first day of 2021) come after one woman and her son were killed in Springfield on New Year’s Eve, 2020 near the intersection of La Fontaine and Scott Streets.

Patterson said in a statement Friday, “…the defendant is alleged to have killed his girlfriend and one of her children and attempted to kill her two other children who were present in the home.”

King is being held without bond in the Greene County Jail, according to Patterson.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– On January 1, 2021, the Springfield Police provided an update on a double homicide investigation that began on New Year’s Eve, 2020.

SPD’s full update on the investigation can be read below:

On December 31, 2020, at about 12:47 p.m., the Springfield Police Department was dispatched to 2001 W. Scott due to a 911 caller stating a juvenile female had been assaulted. Officers arrived and located two juvenile females (one 14 years of age and one 7 years of age) who had both suffered stab wounds. The 14-year-old female’s wounds were considered life-threatening. Both were transported to local hospitals. Officers made entry into the residence where they discovered a deceased adult female and a deceased juvenile male.

The deceased adult female has been identified as Stephanie Plumb, a 32-year-old female from Springfield, MO. The deceased juvenile male has been identified as Dylan Moore, a 13-year-old male from Springfield, MO. Next of kin notifications have been made.

At the time of this press release, the 14-year-old juvenile victim was listed as critical but stable condition. The 7-year-old victim is in stable condition.

A witness observed a male subject flee from 2001 W. Scott. The Springfield Police Department received several calls about a male subject wearing bloody clothing near the area of Division and LaFontaine. A perimeter was established, and officers eventually located the male subject in the 1400 block of N. Brown. The subject was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital. The subject was identified as Brandon C. King, a 29-year-old male from Springfield, MO. King was arrested for 1st Degree Murder and booked into the Greene County Jail. The case has been presented to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office for filing of appropriate charges.

Detectives continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

These mark the 28th and 29th violent deaths in Springfield in 2020. Twenty of those have been determined to be Murder under the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) rules, one was classified as Negligent Manslaughter, and two others were ruled justified after review by the Greene County Prosecutor. Six other cases remain under investigation to determine the appropriate classification.

# # #

LATEST STORIES: