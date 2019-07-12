Breaking News
Bank robbed on Dauphin Island Parkway, suspect arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)

UPDATE (4:22p.m.) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection to the bank robbery on DIP. Wilford Richard Tracy is in custody.

Unedited press release:

This person just robbed the First Bank on DIP today, at approximately 12:45.  He is described as 55 to 65 years in age, scruffy gray beard.  He fled in a vehicle, however we do not have photo’s or description of it at this time.
If anyone has any imformation, call 251-574-8633 or report anonymously to www.mobileso.com/crimetips/

