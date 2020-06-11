BREAKING: 2 Navy pilots assigned to NAS Pensacola killed in Alabama plane crash

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG/AP) — The Navy confirms to WKRG News 5 that two people killed in a plane crash in Alabama were personnel assigned to NAS Pensacola.
According the Selma Times the local district attorney has identified the victims as Joshua Fuller and Vincent Segars, two Navy pilots. The Navy has not officially confirmed that information.
Captain Segars currently serves as the commanding officer, Naval Aviation Schools Command according to his Navy bio.
Fuller was a former commander of Training Squadron 86. He relinquished command in late 2019.
SELMA, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say two people are dead after a single-engine airplane crashed in rural western Alabama. News outlets report a Piper PA-32 aircraft went down a few miles outside Selma on Wednesday afternoon. Dallas County Coroner Alan Dailey says the pilot and a passenger were killed. Neither person was from the area, but Dailey didn’t immediately release the names of the victims. The National Transportation Safety Board will determine the cause of the crash.
