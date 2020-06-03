BREAKING: 1 officer shot, taken to hospital; chief confirms

MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Moody police officer has been shot and taken to UAB hospital, Moody Police Chief Thomas Hunt reports.

This shooting happened around 9 p.m.

Calhoun County 911 made a Facebook post that said, “Our prayers for the Moody Police Officer shot tonight.” And Gardendale Police made a Facebook post that said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Moody Police Department.”

A CBS 42 crew is at the scene.

WATCH

Check back for more updates.

LATEST POSTS