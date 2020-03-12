WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is being monitored for possible coronavirus exposure, according to Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.
According to Reuters, Bolsonaro’s communication secretary, Fabio Wajngarten, tested positive for the virus but is awaiting a second test.
Both men visited President Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Florida last week, where they had met to discuss trade, Venezuela, the Middle East, and other issues.
Trump told reporters on Thursday that he was unconcerned with Wajngarten’s diagnosis.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Brazilian aide who posed with Trump, Pence tests positive for coronavirus
- Coronavirus in Ohio: Central Ohio grocery stores that offer delivery, vehicle side pickup
- Arkansas Children’s Hospital worker tests presumptive positive for coronavirus, spokesperson says
- Mississippi public universities will switch to online classes following extended spring break due to coronavirus
- Tense protest over Border Security Expo ends without incident at the Alamo