MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The causeway between Mobile and Spanish Fort will have an unusual touch of decor added to it this weekend for a good cause.

Bras Across the CAUSEway will host their 6th annual 5K and 1-mile fun run Saturday morning.

The Co-Founders of the run say Stringing hundreds of bras across the causeway started as an idea to get people’s attention in order to raise money for local people who are battling breast cancer.

The race’s proceeds support patients in Mobile and Baldwin county as they undergo treatment by taking care of their basic necessities including rent, groceries, and medicine.

Kathy Smith, one of the co-founders of the run, says it was founded to reassure breast cancer fighters that they are not alone in this battle.

“We see you, we see you struggling, we see you fighting and we are with you and we want to help you and your family in anyway possible,” said Smith.

Matt McCoy, the other co-founder of the run, describes the kind of support Bras Across the CAUSEway provides breast cancer survivors.

“Last year we had somebody that was battling breast cancer who they made a special vehicle for so that they could push her and they could be in the race while they were running,” said McCoy. “So you see those moments and you hear the stories of people and it’s just such a positive thing for people going through such a difficult, negative time.”

The run will start at 8 a.m. at Meaher State Park and will include several vendors and a DJ.

Day of race registration is $25 for adults and $20 for children 12 and under.

Click here to register for the run or to learn more about Bras Across the CAUSEway.