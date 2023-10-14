SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the biggest events for breast cancer awareness rolled through Baldwin County.

Bras Across the CAUSEway had its biggest crowd yet. Hundreds of people begin their morning with a run funneled through Meaher State Park. This year, more than 400 people signed up, their biggest crowd ever. The run started with an ambitious goal.

“This started years ago when we decided that we wanted to collect bras and connect them across the causeway to raise awareness. But then we realized how many bras that would be.

So instead we thought, let’s just do a race,” said Co-Founder Matt McCoy with a laugh. Every step raising money to help support women who are battling cancer.

“Proceeds from this race go to people battling breast cancer at USA Health. Providence right now pays their bills, pays their mortgage, pays their car note, whatever they need so they can focus on fighting the disease,” said McCoy. There are hundreds of people taking part in the run this year, and for every single person, there’s a different reason that ties them to this illness.

“So many people have so many who have a loved one or have been through breast cancer. Know somebody that’s been through breast cancer. We have a personal friend and somebody that we work with that’s very close to us, that’s a survivor. And we just want to show our support to her and everybody else,” said volunteer Jessica Collier. They hope, one day, to have more than help with cancer, but a way to get rid of it.

“You know, because too many people don’t make it. We don’t have we have a lot of great solutions, but we don’t have cures,” said survivor Stephanie Hudson. Organizers say in the last seven years they’ve raised $150,000 to support breast cancer survivors.