MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s going to be a good morning for a run for a good cause. The 3rd annual Bras across the ‘Cause’way is happening Saturday morning starting at 8 from Meaher State Park.

The event benefits the Providence Hospital Breast Cancer Outreach Fund. The run helps raise money for local cancer patients to pay bills, buy groceries and fund other needs so they can focus on fighting cancer. For more information on the event and the organization, you can find their website here.