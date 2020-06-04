BPD: Man accused of making threats toward Birmingham Mayor Woodfin arrested

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has confirmed that the man accused of making threats against Mayor Randall Woodfin Monday has been arrested.

According to BPD, Brian Stephen Vest, 49, was arrested at his home in Warrior and charged with making terrorist threats.

Mayor Woodfin released a statement Thursday regarding the threats made against him over the removal of the Confederate monuments in Linn Park.

Vest did not make a statement as to why he made the call, according to police. He is now being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

LATEST POSTS