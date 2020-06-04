BPD: Man accused of making threats toward Birmingham Mayor Woodfin arrested

News

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has confirmed that the man accused of making threats against Mayor Randall Woodfin Monday has been arrested.

According to BPD, Brian Stephen Vest, 49, was arrested at his home in Warrior and charged with making terrorist threats.

Mayor Woodfin released a statement Thursday regarding the threats made against him over the removal of the Confederate monuments in Linn Park.

Vest did not make a statement as to why he made the call, according to police. He is now being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories