Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting, investigation underway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one suspect dead Wednesday afternoon.

According to BPD Sgt. Rod Mauldin, the suspect fled officers before “taking a tactical stance” on a porch in the 600 block of Center Place Southwest in the Titusville neighborhood.

The suspect then fired shots at officers who returned fire and struck the suspect. He was later transported to a local hospital with serious injuries which he later succumbed to.

No officers were injured in the incident, according to BPD.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

