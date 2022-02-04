BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A year after 2-year-old Major Turner was killed at the Kimbrough Homes Housing Community, the Birmingham Police Department has announced an arrest in the case.

Clearance Speed Jr. (Jefferson County Jail)

During a Friday morning press conference, BPD Acting Chief Scott Thurmond, Mayor Randall Woodfin, and Sgt. Rod Mauldin all addressed the media on the breakthrough in the investigation.

Clearance Speed Jr., 24, was charged with the murder of the child. He was already being held in the Jefferson County Jail on an unrelated murder charge.

Turner was shot on the night of Feb. 4, 2021 inside their home and was taken to Children’s of Alabama where he later died. His mother was also injured in the shooting.

“I’m not even going to pretend to imagine the grief that Major Turner’s mother has had to endure for the last year,” Mayor Woodfin said. “But I do know, going forward, she never has to ask the question, ‘who killed her child,’ ever again. And that’s powerful.”

Officers and community leaders believe this case will help bring closure to the Turner family and help progress other murder cases that remain unsolved.

“We know and understand that a lot more work needs to be done and there are many other families that need closure and as your chief, I will ensure the department prevents these cases from happening and will pursue justice in all those cases,” said Thurmond.

Speed is now being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.

