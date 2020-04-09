Boys & Girls Club of South Alabama launch B&G Live

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- The Boys & Girls Clubs of South Alabama are closed but are now implementing virtual activities on all social media platforms- including TikTok!

They are introducing B&G Live and are keeping spirits high with fun, educational activities that are all online. News 5 Colleen spoke with Steve Onuwuli and Antigone Brown who are both Branch Directors for the virtual programs.

“Kids can login onto Facebook, YouTube, TikTok or Instagram and see videos of the different lessons,” Steve said.

They are giving a unique spin on virtual learning by engaging children through dance challenges, scavenger bunts and stem related lessons.

“We also give TikTok challenges throughout the day,” Steve said. “Things that will give them up and moving and thinking of other things besides being cooped up.”

They want to make sure that the children have an outlet to express their feelings on the current pandemic through counseling and meditation sessions.

“They may be scared because it’s uncertain times and they just know they cant go to these places,” Antigone said. “Even if it’s just talking about their feelings, meditation and breathing exercises to help cope with what’s going on now.”

They also partnered with Feeding the Gulf Coast and are giving up to 150 meals a day at their Optimist Boys & Girls Club Location.

“You know we want all of our children, all of our families, we want everyone to know that boys and girls club of South Alabama that we are here,” Antigone said.

You do not have to be a member of the Boys & Girls Club to participate in their online activities.

