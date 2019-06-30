Boy donates 1 year of dog food to shelter

DYBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA. (CNN/WNEP) – A boy in Pennsylvania is warming hearts across his community with a selfless act of generosity this summer.

After winning an online competition for a cute picture of his dogs, Sadie and Charles, gave him a year’s worth of dog food, 9-year-old Caleb Merron decided to give the food to the community’s canines in need.

“I just feel bad for them being stuck in a crate all day,” Merron said. “They go abandoned and they need to feel love too.”

The Dessin Animal Shelter in Pennsylvania says they haven’t been getting a lot of dog food donations lately, so this donation couldn’t have come at a better time.

“Recently we haven’t really been getting the trucks filled with the broken bags and everything, so any little bit helps,” Caitlyn Robbins said. “This food will probably last us at least six months if not longer which is a huge impact for the animals.”

Caleb will hand over 12 coupons for free dog food to the shelter as soon as he receives them.