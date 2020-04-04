Boy diagnosed with coronavirus: ‘I’m a cystic fibrosis warrior and I beat COVID-19’

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A six-year-old Clarksville boy diagnosed with the novel coronavirus last month is thanking his community for their prayers, cards and gifts.

In a video message provided to News 2 by Sabrina Bostain, her son Joseph proclaims, “I’m a cystic fibrosis warrior and I beat COVID-19.”

Back on March 20, Sabrina Bostain said her son, who has cystic fibrosis, had tested positive for the coronavirus. She explained he had experienced a fever, cough and fatigue earlier in the week, so she was able to get him tested for the virus.

When the test came back positive, Joseph, a student at East Montgomery Elementary School, had been quarantined at home. His mother said Friday that he still had about a week in isolation before he would be tested again and deemed clear of the virus.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Tennessee Department of Health reported Montgomery County had 37 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.