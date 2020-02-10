Boy catches “Blessing Bag” in Mardi Gras parade

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: David Webb

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Phillips Preparatory 6th grader caught something different than a moon pie or beads at Saturday’s Conde Explorers parade. Fincher Webb caught a “blessing bag.”

The bag contained toiletries like a toothbrush, moist wipes, a homemade scarf, socks, and a comb. It also contained a special card that said, “You may be down on your luck, but let this little bag remind you that you are worth so much. There are people who care about you. That there is always hope.”

The bag also contained a drawing by a child, that said “Anna Kate.” Fincher would like to thank whoever threw the bag to him. He will continue to bless someone else with it!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories