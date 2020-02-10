Boy catches “Blessing Bag” in Mardi Gras parade

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Phillips Preparatory 6th grader caught something different than a moon pie or beads at Saturday’s Conde Explorers parade. Fincher Webb caught a “blessing bag.”

The bag contained toiletries like a toothbrush, moist wipes, a homemade scarf, socks, and a comb. It also contained a special card that said, “You may be down on your luck, but let this little bag remind you that you are worth so much. There are people who care about you. That there is always hope.”

The bag also contained a drawing by a child, that said “Anna Kate.” Fincher would like to thank whoever threw the bag to him. He will continue to bless someone else with it!