Born Learning Trail enhances existing trail

JAY, Fla – (WKRG) Children and their families can enjoy interactive fun on existing trails.
See news release below issued by United Way of West Florida.
For more information on Born Learning Trails go to https://www.bornlearning.org/trails.
LATEST STORIES
- Source: Daphne Five Guys employees refuse to serve police
- A look back at USA President Tony Waldrop’s athletic career
- Warmer temperatures ahead with fewer showers and storms
- Summer is in full bloom here
- Caught on camera: Fawn pulled from well