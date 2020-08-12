Border Protection finds $60 million worth of marijuana in a shipment of limes

SAN DIEGO (WLNS) – Border Protection officers found almost 15,000 pounds of marijuana in what was supposed to be a shipment of limes on August 7th.
At around 6:30 p.m. officers scanned a tractor-trailer with an x-ray imaging system. Officers found 622 large packages containing 14,880 pounds of marijuana.
“International drug trafficking organizations will use whatever means they can think of to try and move their illicit shipments into the U.S.,” said Pete Flores, Director of Field Operations for CBP in San Diego.
The narcotics have an estimated street value of almost $60 million.
LATEST STORIES
- Ohio UPS store owner personally drives package to Florida to ensure on-time delivery
- Still Steamy with Even More Storms
- Women say they will fight sexism, ‘ugly’ attacks on Harris
- Colorado Park Rangers: Please don’t feed pizza to moose
- ‘Hate Monger’: New Stephen Miller book outlines roots of Trump aide’s white nationalist agenda