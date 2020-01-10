Border patrol increases security after Iranian attack

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Alabama state troopers are looking for a driver who hit a motorcycle on I-10 Wednesday night then took off. It happened in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Theodore Dawes Road around 10:40.

Police say a 2002 Suzuki motorcycle and another unknown vehicle crashed, and the other vehicle left the scene. According to the call log, the rider was injured but it's unclear how badly.