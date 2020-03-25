‘Bone docs’ to go Facebook Live tomorrow to answer questions about bone health

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Got questions about your bones? Log on to Bayside Orthopaedic’s Facebook page Thursday at 10 AM to get a lesson on how to keep your bones healthy. Dr. Jay Savage will be answering your questions. He has appeared on WKRG’s “The Doctor is In” segment before.

“Home School Rocks with the Bone Docs” is an example of local organizations and businesses finding ways to reach out to homebound students – and their parents searching for enrichment! While surgeries are on the back burner – the Bayside Orthopaedic physicians and PT team are launching a series of Facebook LIVE sessions on bone health and wellness. Thursdays at 10 AM – with other days and times coming soon as well.

Here is a direct link to the Facebook Live event that will take place tomorrow.

