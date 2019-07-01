Bond set for former funeral home CEO

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bond has been set for the former funeral home CEO of Heritage Funeral Home.

Cederick McMillian was in court Monday morning, he’s charged with three counts of abuse of a corpse. A judge has set his bond at $10,000 for each charge, or $30,000 total. McMillian is also prohibited from making contact with Heritage Funeral Home, the cemetery, and victims’ family members.

McMillian will be back in court for an arraignment on July 2.

McMillian was arrested on Friday, June 28, facing charges in connection with a cemetery investigation in Prichard.

His arrest came two days after another man, Joseph Bonner-Bey, was arrested on two counts of the same charge.

Bonner-Bey was taken into custody Wednesday after investigators dug up three graves at the Heritage Memorial Gardens cemetery and found evidence of improper burials.

The investigation began after people in the community complained that McMillian, who operated Heritage Funeral Home, was reusing caskets.