Bond set for Daphne murder suspect

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The bond was set at $200,000 for Daphne murder suspect Marcus Stallworth.

Prosecutors on the case say Stallworth faces an additional charge of receiving stolen property. The District Attorney’s Office says the gun he used was stolen at the time.

After the shooting, prosecutors say Stallworth told the person who drove him to work to take him back to Mobile. U.S. Marshall’s caught him in the middle of the night, he was still armed with the stolen weapon.

The D.A.’s office also stated Stallworth also had an outstanding Domestic Violence charge out of Mobile.

Stallworth told the judge he works at the State Docks.