Bond set at more than $1.5 million for Pensacola man accused of attempted kidnapping

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Bond has been set at more than $1.5 million for the Pensacola man accused of trying to kidnap an 11-year-old girl Tuesday morning.

Jared Paul Stanga, 30, appeared in county circuit court via video stream from the Escambia County jail Wednesday afternoon.

A county judge set bond at $1 million for the attempted kidnapping, $500,000 for aggravated assault with a weapon and $5,000 for simple battery.

Stanga is accused of trying to kidnap the young girl at about 7 a.m. Tuesday morning at the corner of Old Corry Field Road and Perdido Street. The girl had been waiting at the bus stop when Stanga pulled up in a white Dodge Journey, ran toward her, and grabbed her.

Video shows Stanga tripping, the girl fighting back and eventually getting away.

Stanga’s attorney asked for a lesser bond, but the request was denied. Prosecutor Erin Ambrose pointed to prior crimes committed, including a child sex allegation and child neglect.

If Stanga makes bond, he will be required to have no contact with the victim and be electronically monitored.

Stanga’s arraignment is scheduled for June 10 at 8:30 a.m.