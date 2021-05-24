Bond revoked for man accused of manslaughter in car wreck that killed Theodore senior

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)-Yaderick Morales, the man involved in the crash which killed Theodore senior last may have his bond revoked on Monday.

22-year-old Yaderick Morales back in handcuffs today after his bond was revoked by Judge Youngpeter. Morales is accused of reckless manslaughter for his involvement in the car crash that killed 18-year-old Devinee Rooney last may days before she was set to graduate from Theodore High. He also pled not guilty to the Reckless Manslaughter charge in court Monday.

The judge says he violated his original bond which was set back in July when he pled not guilty to homicide by vehicle. This violation is when he was caught driving a vehicle after being pulled over and given a warning for driving without a license.

The defense argued it was an illegal stop. Jonathan McCardle, the defense representing Morales saying “The officer stated that he was looking for a different colored vehicle without a tag and our vehicle was a different color with a tag. So that was our contention.”

Morales driving one of the four vehicles involved in the crash on Schillinger last may which killed 18-year-old Devinee Rooney. Morales has been accused of driving 70 mph in a 35 zone that day, while under the influence.

Rooney’s parents in court today fighting back tears relieved Morales is going back to jail. Terri Rooney, Devinee’s mother saying “Extremely happy. I wanted him back in jail and it is happening finally. I don’t want him out until the day I die, I don’t ever want to see his face again.”, the father Wayne Rooney saying “I’m glad the wheels of justice are finally going in the right direction.”

Emotions for the Rooneys were high while inside the courtroom for another reason, because just two days ago was the one-year anniversary of the wreck…The day that changed their lives forever. “This was totally uncalled for 100 percent. My daughter should have been able to make it home and live her life and spread her wings like she was going to.”



As for when the grand jury trial will be held, that date has not been set at this time.