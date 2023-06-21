BON SECOUR, Ala.(WKRG)– One Baldwin County resident has started the cleanup process after a tornado hit his home when severe weather ripped across the Gulf Coast Monday afternoon.

Jason Stewart’s home located off of Benton road in Bon Secour, was a junkyard of debris after severe weather struck.

“We got a lot of the trusses cut out and moved out of the way, so we could see what we have to go through to sort and cleanup,” Stewart said.

Stewart says he thinks it’ll take at least six months to a year to get his home back together.

“We are waiting on the insurance company to see what they’re going to do, and how long it’s going to take to rebuild everything,” Stewart said.