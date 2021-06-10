Bon Secour family living in tents after devastating house fire

BON SECOUR, Ala. (WKRG) — Ten days after a fire turned everything they owned to ashes, “I never thought in my wildest dreams that we would lose our home.” The Goulart family are living in tents in the shadow of what’s left of their home.

A generator powers the essentials. Two pup tents hold clothes, food, tolietries and some non-perishable food items.

“This is the first one we stayed kind of small but not too bad,” says Megan Goulart as they begin rebuilding their lives.









The fire took everything. It was Tuesday afternoon June 1 when the call came out of a house fire on Frith Lane in Bon Secour. Megan’s husband was home asleep. He was able to save himself and little else. Megan says it’s her girls, 8-year-old Bella and 5-year-old Angela that keep her going, “they say Mama we are alive.”

Since the fire, they have started a Facebook fundraiser called “Help the Goulart Family Recover” and they are making progress. “Excuse the little bit of a mess,” Megan said as she enters a bigger tent they have been in for the last couple of days. “This is where we are staying now it’s cool, the girls have cots.”

They plan to rebuild but they know the road to recovery will be a long one, they are hoping the kindness of strangers and friends will help shorten the trip.