UPDATE (8:28 PM): Mobile Police have given the all-clear. There was no credible threat.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police respond to a bomb threat at the Walmart on Rangeline Service Road in the Tillman’s Corner area.

The store has been evacuated as a precaution. The call came in around 7 p.m.

There have been at least four bomb threats in Mobile County over the past few months.