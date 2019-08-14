Bomb threat at Saraland Walmart

UPDATE: Police have cleared the Walmart. Everything is back to normal.
SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Saraland Police are investigating a bomb threat at the Walmart on Industrial Parkway.
It could be several hours before more details are released.
