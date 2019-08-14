Bomb threat at Saraland Walmart

News

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: Police have cleared the Walmart. Everything is back to normal.

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Saraland Police are investigating a bomb threat at the Walmart on Industrial Parkway.

It could be several hours before more details are released.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories