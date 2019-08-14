Bomb threat at Saraland Walmart

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- The Mobile Housing Board will tear down two public housing developments over the next five years. Thomas James and R.V. Taylor will soon be no more.

The Mobile Housing Board says the public housing is "considered distressed and subject to conversion" under Section 33 of the U.S. Housing Act because it violates three core criteria.

(1) The units comprise a general occupancy project (2) The development is on the same or contiguous site and (3) The development has a vacancy rate at or above 12 percent for each of the last three years.

Both facilities must be converted to tenant-based assistance units. The Mobile Housing Board is still working on its five-year demolition plan. It promises to keep residents of Thomas James and R.V. Taylor informed throughout the process.