MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —A spokesperson with the City of Mobile has confirmed to WKRG News 5 that Gotcha Scooters are leaving.

The owner Bolt Mobility has gone out of business.

The City cannot speak for the business, however, they can confirm that the company and its local operators have been removing the scooters from city streets. Scooters have only been seen through Mobile for only a few years. Mobile first announced plans to bring Gotcha to the city in 2019.

In 2020, The Mobile Police Department began enforcing rules for riding scooters Downtown.

Bolt Mobility took over the electric rental franchise in 2021. The company released a statement saying in part:

“With equity investors failing to deliver on committed investment, Bolt Mobility was forced to significantly scale back operations.” – Bolt Mobility

The spokesperson for the City of Mobile tells WKRG News 5 that the City is open to exploring other possible providers of E-bikes and scooters moving forward.