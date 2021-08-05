BOLO issued for runaway juvenile for Dale County 17-year-old

News

Dale County Runaway Juvenile

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Dale County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Be-On-The-Look-Out alert for a juvenile female.

The sheriff’s office posted a message to their social media page on Thursday saying, Ariana Cheyenne Bowman, 17, was last seen by family on June 6 on County Road 79 in Midland City occupying a silver 2005 Chevy Silverado.

Authorities say Bowman turns 18 years old next month. Her last known location was in the Enterprise area.

If you have any information on her whereabouts please call 334-774-2335 or leave a crime tip at www.daleso.com.

