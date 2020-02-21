Body of missing Indiana boy found

Ayden Elijah Adee

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — The body of a 12-year-old boy missing out of Warsaw since Wednesday evening has been found.

The body of Ayden Elijah Adee was found in a heavily wooded area near the intersection of C.R. 350 East and C.R. 500 South, according to a report from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office.

Ayden was last seen Wednesday evening around 9:30 p.m. A statewide Silver Alert was issued afterward.

Police spent much of Thursday searching the Sellers Lake area of Kosciusko County with drones, search dogs and ATVs. The search began again Friday morning.

Authorities said Friday the boy may have been armed with a .40 caliber handgun, and in need of medical assistance.

The sheriff’s office report Friday said there was no indication that foul play was involved. The Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of his death, the sheriff’s office said.

