MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police say a man’s body was found in a car parked at Springhill Medical Center Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the hospital at about 3 p.m. and found the man deceased in a vehicle. Police say the man died of natural causes and no foul play is suspected.

WKRG News 5 has reached out to Springhill Medical Center for a comment.