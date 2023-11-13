MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Citronelle police are investigating a dead body found today in a car.

Citronelle Police Chief Chris McLean tells News 5 that the driver likely wrecked their vehicle and died.

And, he said, police only found one person in the vehicle, which was located in a wooded area behind a house off Highway 45 and Russell Road.

The crash did not happen today, McLean told News 5, but the body was found today.

Officers are at the scene, and this is a developing story.

News 5 will share more information as it becomes available.

