Body found in Baldwin County woods identified

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UNEDITED PRESS RELEASE:

On June 9, 2019 a body was located in a wooded area off Hwy. 104 and McPhillips Rd. in Silverhill, AL.  Silverhill Police and Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office units responded to investigate.  The body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences  for an autopsy.  The results of the autopsy showed the manner of death as suicide.  The person was identified as Chad William Batterson 31 of Robertsdale, AL. 

Baldwin County Investigators are asking for anyone that had contact with Mr. Batterson or knew his whereabouts prior to June 9, to please contact BCSO Investigation’s Command.  251-972-8589.

Suicide is a growing problem. If you or someone you know needs help you can get it here

https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/topics/suicide-prevention/index.shtml

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida