Body found in Baldwin County woods identified

On June 9, 2019 a body was located in a wooded area off Hwy. 104 and McPhillips Rd. in Silverhill, AL. Silverhill Police and Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office units responded to investigate. The body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy. The results of the autopsy showed the manner of death as suicide. The person was identified as Chad William Batterson 31 of Robertsdale, AL.

Baldwin County Investigators are asking for anyone that had contact with Mr. Batterson or knew his whereabouts prior to June 9, to please contact BCSO Investigation’s Command. 251-972-8589.

