Body discovered in shallow grave on Crestview property

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Crime scene technicians discovered a body found in a shallow grave early Wednesday morning in Crestview.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation led deputies to a home on Chapperal Street. The body is believed to be an adult male. Additional testing and an autopsy will be performed.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Klaas Kids K-9 Unit, and more agencies assisted with the investigation. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office says more information will be released as the investigation continues.

