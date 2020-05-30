Bobby J. Morrow, Olympic medal winner, Harlingen native, passes away at 84

HARLINGEN, Texas — Olympian Bobby J. Morrow passed away on Saturday due to natural causes at the age of 84.

Morrow won three gold medals at the 1956 Summer Olympics in Melbourne, Australia.

His medals were in the 100 meter sprint, 200 meter sprint, and the 4×100 meter relay.

He accomplished the latter two feats with world-record time.

Later in life, Morrow achieved fame with appearances on the cover of Life and SPORT magazine.

Additionally, Morrow was featured on the Ed Sullivan show and other shows.

Morrow was born in Harlingen on October 15, 1935 and lived there most of his life.

In 1989, Morrow was inducted into the National Track and Field Hall of Fame in 1989.

In 2006, San Benito High School named its football stadium Bobby Morrow Stadium in his honor.