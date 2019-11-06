Blues Angel Music encourages musical education and Yamaha

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – News 5’s Caroline Carithers and Colleen Peterson visited Blues Angel Music in Spanish Fort this morning to learn about the importance in musical creativity. We spoke with Nan Destafney, owner and piano instructor, and discussed how to properly purchase a Yamaha instrument and how to get involved with music.

Destafney expresses, “To engage any student or young person you have to meet them where they are.”

Learning piano can expand your brain’s capability in creation. It’s great for all ages and an overall fun experience at Blues Angel Music.

Yamaha is at the top of cutting edge technology with widespread ranges of pianos and keyboards. Anyone who walks in will be fitted with the perfect Yamaha piano in your price range. The key is to find the right fit that will allow you to express and create to the best of your ability.

Yamaha’s technology allows advanced piano players to write music without using pen or paper. An iPad will sync to the keys you play and then print out on your computer in musical notation. For younger users, the keyboards are interactive with lessons loaded in and light interaction.

Destafney added, “Teaching piano is the sunshine and rainbows of my life. I love teaching children; I love teaching adults. For what it does for students’ minds.”

Blues Angels Music offers a widespread range of piano classes that will fit any schedule. Stop by today and to get the full experience of testing out any Yamaha piano or keyboard on the floor.

LATEST STORIES: