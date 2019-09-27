Blue-green algae detected in 11-Mile Creek

ESCAMBIA COUNTY (WKRG) — A health alert has been issued in Escambia County after a body of freshwater tested positive for blue-green algae.

Low levels of the toxin were found in 11-Mile Creek.

The algae thrives in warm, fresh water. Larger concentrations can turn the water different colors.

Health officials say do not swim or do any other activities in the water. It’s also important to keep all pets out of the water and do not let them play or drink the water.

It is safe to eat fish from the water, just make sure it is properly cleaned.