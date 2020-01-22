Blue-green algae bill making its way through Florida legislature

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – A package of proposals is winding its way through the Florida Legislature to address invasions of blue-green algae. On Wednesday, an appropriations subcommittee advanced a proposal that includes stricter rules on septic tanks, storm drains and fertilizer runoff from farms and residential lawns.

Over the next few weeks, lawmakers will also consider increasing fines on those who would violate the state’s environmental laws. After a massive algae bloom two years ago, there’s a sense of urgency among environmentalists and lawmakers alike to cut pollutant-laden runoff that nourishes the blue-green algae. The algae threaten to wreak environmental havoc on ponds, lakes and the state’s prized Everglades.

LATEST STORIES: