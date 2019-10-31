Blue buckets help non-verbal trick-or-treaters enjoy Halloween

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) A movement to help non-verbal trick-or-treaters enjoy Halloween will result in blue buckets in neighborhoods around the country.

The mother of a non-verbal autistic child spread the word about the movement in a post on Facebook that quickly went viral.

Omairis Taylor said neighbors waited for her son to say ‘trick or treat’ in order to get a piece of candy while trick-or-treating last year. She was forced to explain at house after house that her son could not speak.

“There I go explaining the situation for the next five blocks,” she said. “This year, we will be trying the blue bucket to signify he has autism.” She went on to write: “Please allow him (or any other person with a blue bucket to enjoy this day.”

This isn’t the first time the color of a Halloween bucket was meant to signify a special meaning. The ‘Teal Pumpkin Project’ began a few years ago. The teal-colored pumpkins signify a home has treats safe for children with food allergies.

