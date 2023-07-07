BRENHAM, Tex. (WHNT) – The month of July is National Ice Cream Month, and Blue Bell Creamery is celebrating with a brand new flavor!

Monster Cookie Dough is a vanilla ice cream, with hints of brown sugar and loaded with peanut butter cookie dough, candy-coated chocolate pieces and chocolate chunks.

“If you have not heard of a monster cookie, it typically combines many of your favorite ingredients from other cookies like chocolate chips, peanut butter and chocolate-coated candy pieces,” said Blue Bell Marketing Brand Manager Sara Schramm. “And, many monster cookies are rather large because of all the goodies packed in one treat. The dough pieces in our Monster Cookie Dough Ice Cream have the same delicious ingredients you find in the cookie.”

May and June saw the release of new flavors as well. In May, Blue Bell collaborated with another Texas giant to bring you Dr Pepper Float. In June, the new chocolate-packed, coffee-flavored ice cream, Java Jolt, was released.

Beginning Thursday, July 6, Monster Cookie Dough will be available in half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.