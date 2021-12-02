Blountstown man sets sail to Texas in remembrance of his son

CALHOUN COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – A Blountstown man has set out on the adventure of a lifetime.

70-year-old Jerry Guilford left Calhoun County two weeks ago heading to Texas, on a small boat. What makes this special is, he is traveling on the Intracoastal Waterway on a boat that he built himself.

“Christopher Columbus, he’d be ashamed of himself if he could follow me right now,” said Guilford.

The Blountstown man set sail on a journey. He is chugging along at about three miles per hour.

“I bought a pontoon boat and stripped it down to the floor,” said Guilford.

The retired contractor sold everything that would not fit into his pontoon boat and then put building skills to work.

“I’ve insulated it,” he said. “I put cedar paneling in there for ceilings and walls and I wired it just like a house.”

He is really thought of everything, he has named his new houseboat the “Swamp Shanty”. But he set off on this journey in memory of his son who died in a motorcycle accident back in 2007.

“I’m doing this on behalf of my son,” said Guilford. “Because he and I had planned to do this once he got out of college.”

Guilford did not want to wait any longer so he packed up his boat and left for an adventure. His final destination is somewhere in texas, maybe beyond.

“When I get closer to Mobile Bay I’ll talk to some very seasoned captains there,” said Guilford.

Guilford’s message is “Follow your dreams, no matter how old you are.” He also said this experience has brought him back to nature.

He updates his Facebook page every day he is on the water, keep up with his adventure.