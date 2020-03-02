Bloomberg planning to head to Michigan this week

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (Border Report) -- Immigration court proceedings for asylum-seekers were resumed usual Monday in a judicial tent city at the base of the Gateway International Bridge, three days after a federal circuit court in California blocked then suddenly reinstated the controversial "Remain in Mexico" policy, allowing migrants to be returned to Mexico.

There had been initial speculation that court cases for thousands of asylum-seekers who are forced to remain in Mexico would be suspended, or perhaps canceled, after a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco on Friday afternoon temporarily halted the policy, which is formally called the Migrant Protection Protocols program.