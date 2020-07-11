Blood drive to be held in honor of 7-year-old girl battling cancer

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WKRG) — The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive in honor of a 7-year-old girl battling cancer.
Ansley Gilich has B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, which requires multiple blood product infusions.
The blood drive will be held Friday, July 24, from noon until 7 p.m. at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church on Jackson Avenue.
According to the Red Cross blood, platelet, and plasma donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
LATEST STORIES
- Lawmakers work to extend unemployment benefits set to expire in July
- Drivers seeing cracked windshields and more damage from I-65 resurfacing project
- Missing Montgomery 17-year-old found dead, investigation ongoing
- ‘Life is forever changed for us,’ Milton teen in ICU with COVID-19
- IBWC demands water Mexico owes US, otherwise Texas ranchers, communities ‘suffer’