BLOG: Damage reported following strong storms across the Tennessee Valley

(WHNT) — Strong winds and storms swept across the Tennessee Valley on Saturday and caused damage in several areas.

This weather system stretched across multiple states causing deadly tornadoes in Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee. Preliminary reports and radar data show that this may have been the country’s first-ever “Quad-state tornado.”

Here in the Tennessee Valley, several areas experienced wind damage to buildings and homes. Many saw trees across roadways. Here are some photos submitted by viewers or city officials of the damage.

COLBERT COUNTY

One downtown Tuscumbia building was damaged during strong storms on Saturday morning. | Credit: City of Tuscumbia

A power pole was knocked out during a strong storm in Tuscumbia on Saturday morning. | Credit: City of Tuscumbia

LAUDERDALE COUNTY

Several homes were damaged in the area of Augusta Street in Petersville. News 19 viewer, Leia Johnson submitted these photos after the storms passed.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

News 19 viewer Sam Calhoun sent us this photo of the Church of the Living God in Elkmont that appeared to have some roof damage.

The Church of the Living God had some roof damage following the early Saturday morning storms. | Credit: Sam Calhoun

MADISON COUNTY

This video was taken as strong winds and storms entered Huntsville. News 19 viewer Kathryn Crowe submitted this video to us from Rural King off Memorial Parkway.

This video was taken outside of Rural King off North Memorial Parkway in Huntsville during the storms on Saturday.

News 19’s Kelley Smith took this video outside of the newsroom’s backdoor during this same system.

If you have any photos or videos of damage that you would like to share with News 19, please send them to us at whnt@nexstardigital.com.