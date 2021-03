HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A lineman for Black Warrior Electric Membership Corporation died Monday following a fall in Hale County.

According to Hale County EMA Director Russell Weeden, the fall happened at 8:30 a.m. Monday while the worker, who Weeden did not name, was making repairs in the Mount Herman community near Greensboro. The lineman reportedly climbed up a pole when it broke, causing him to fall.

No other information was provided on the worker’s death.