‘Black Voters Matter’ tour final push to reach Black voters before general elections

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The “Black Voters Matter” tour made its first stop in Mobile Friday afternoon at Mardi Gras Park. The national voter outreach initiative is to reach Black voters in the weeks leading up to Election Day.

Black voters matter — that’s the message this group has been spreading all across the state of Alabama as we get ready for Nov. 3. A powerful message to encourage Black Americans to get out and let their voices be heard.

“We want better schools, better housing, fair paying jobs to feed our families,” said Latosha Brown, Founder of Black Voters Matter.

“At the end of the day, when somebody says they don’t want to vote because they think the system is rigged, there’s some truths to that. When they say I don’t want to vote because I voted for people and they haven’t produced results, there’s some truth to that,” said Cliff Albright, Founders of Black Voters Matter.

A painful reality amongst Black Americans that lack trust and value in the importance of voting. Albright and Brown hope to change as we get closer to Nov. 3.

“We’re honest that voting is not going to solve all of the problems but it is a tool that will help gain resources and power in our communities,” Brown said.

Historically, Black Americans face massive barriers when it comes to voting. But with recent racially targeted events across the country, Albright said the demand for change is weighing heavy on the Black community.

“What they are seeing is those demands have to go go some place,” Albright said.

Early voting has set record-breaking numbers across the country. But for Albright and Brown, there’s still more work to do to make sure Black votes are cast.

“When people have been ignited, you can’t stop them,” Brown said.

The tour will continue throughout the weekend making stops in Birmingham, Huntsville, and Montgomery.

