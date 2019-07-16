Black Lives Matter protests the Pensacola Police shooting death of Tymar Crawford

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Black Lives Matter group marches in protest against the Pensacola Police Department.

On July 5th, an officer shot and killed Tymar Crawford at the intersection of Brainerd Street and C Street.

Officers pulled a car over, and after they smelled marijuana in the car, the driver took off and circled the house. The car eventually came to a stop. Police say that’s when Crawford got out and fought officers, and at one point he took a weapon from an officer.

A fellow officer fired his gun killing Crawford.