Black Lives Matter protests the Pensacola Police shooting death of Tymar Crawford

News

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Black Lives Matter group marches in protest against the Pensacola Police Department.

On July 5th, an officer shot and killed Tymar Crawford at the intersection of Brainerd Street and C Street.

Officers pulled a car over, and after they smelled marijuana in the car, the driver took off and circled the house. The car eventually came to a stop. Police say that’s when Crawford got out and fought officers, and at one point he took a weapon from an officer.

A fellow officer fired his gun killing Crawford.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida