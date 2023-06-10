MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a lively Saturday afternoon for many in the African American community and members of The Black Heritage Council, as they held their first Juneteenth Event in Africatown. Filled with music, cultural dresses, and hymns, the commission not only wanted to celebrate Juneteenth, but to also teach people about the significance it has in the Port City.

The Juneteenth celebration lasted for hours at the Historical Mobile County Training School Auditorium.

Robert Battles Sr. with the Black Heritage Council says there’s rich history in Mobile that people may not know.

“There are over 3500 Africans in mobile county that nobody even know about,” said Battles. “And today, we’re trying to display a relationship between the African culture and African-American culture.”

Even some city officials like City of Mobile District 2 Councilman William Carroll took the time to celebrate Juneteenth with the community.

“Greetings to everyone from the city of Mobile,” he said to the audience.

Even though it was a celebration for many, Battles wants to remind people the importance of Juneteenth.

“It’s so important because in 1863 when Abraham Lincoln penned the Emancipation Proclamation, it was not until two years later, in 1865, that Major Granger rode into Galveston to let the African-American know that they were free,” explained Battles.

Battles says the next Juneteenth event will kick off in Prichard next Saturday at Flava’s Lounge at Wilson Avenue.