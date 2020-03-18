BJCTA says routes will continue normally amid COVID-19 outbreak; deep cleanings in place

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) The Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority announced that fixed-route buses coming through Birmingham Central Station are expected to operate normally, but with extra cleaning procedures.

BJCTA CEO Frank T. Martin said beginning Wednesday morning, employees will be cleaning and sanitizing buses, including paratransit vehicles, four times daily. In addition, all buses will be deep cleaned overnight. Passengers who remain on the bus following the stop will be asked to leave the bus momentarily for cleaning.



Martin said they are taking additional precautions like creating an automated announcement reminding passengers to maintain the CDC’s recommended six-foot distance between one another at Birmingham Central Station. He also said BJCTA will adjust bus capacity as needed as social distancing recommendations come in.

Martin acknowledged that ridership was down 25% from the previous week, but insisted that routes need to continue for the riders who rely on public transportation to attend urgent appointments.

BJCTA is the public transportation leader in Central Alabama. The Authority averages three million riders per year and has close to 300 employees.

For more details regarding the BJCTA visit.